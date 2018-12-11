Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive outing Monday
Morris finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 105-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Morris was magnificent for the Nuggets on Monday, matching his season-high with 20 points off the bench. The Nuggets are without three of their regular starters and Morris has been feasting in his new role. While this type of production is unlikely to come on a nightly basis, he should probably be rostered in standard leagues, at least for the next couple of weeks.
