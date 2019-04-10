Morris finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 loss to Utah.

Morris turned in his best performance in quite some time Tuesday, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Morris has been a pleasant surprise for the Nuggets this season and is basically the reason Isaiah Thomas is out of the rotation. His role is up and down depending on the nature of the scoreline which means he is better served as a streaming option. The Nuggets need to win Wednesday to ensure a top-two finish meaning Morris will likely remain on the bench.