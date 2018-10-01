Morris posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Morris spent most of last season in the G-League, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes. That, plus his excellent play at this year's summer league, prompted Denver management to convert his contract into a standard deal. However, he'll be fighting Isaiah Thomas for reserve point guard minutes.