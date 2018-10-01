Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive two-way effort Sunday
Morris posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason victory over the Lakers.
Morris spent most of last season in the G-League, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes. That, plus his excellent play at this year's summer league, prompted Denver management to convert his contract into a standard deal. However, he'll be fighting Isaiah Thomas for reserve point guard minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Contract converted into standard deal•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues strong Summer League play with 21 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Leads the way with 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 in win over Boston•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Team-high scoring total in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays in only three games•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...