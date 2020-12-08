Morris signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Nuggets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morris received a significant raise from his last deal, a three-year, $4.66 million contract signed back in July of 2018. The Iowa State produce averaged nine points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 73 games a season ago, primarily off the bench.

