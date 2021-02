Morris will start Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 25-year-old had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench Sunday, and he'll receive the start Tuesday with Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (thigh) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) unavailable. Morris is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes across his three starts this season.