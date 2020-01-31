Nuggets' Monte Morris: Joins starting five
Morris is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Morris will enter the starting lineup for Jamal Murray, who's out with an ankle injury. He's averaging eight points and 4.8 assists over his last four starts.
