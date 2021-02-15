Morris is starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Morris will join the starting five Sunday with Will Barton (personal) unavailable for the Nuggets. Over the past five games, Morris is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists over 25.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 18 minutes off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Starting Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Starting Monday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Six points, five dimes in win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Another quality outing off bench•