Nuggets' Monte Morris: Leads the way with 20 points
Morris finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 90-83 summer league victory over the Bucks.
Morris continues to push his claims as the regular backup to Jamal Murray with another strong performance Monday. He has now scored in double-figures in all three summer league encounters whilst also demonstrating his ability to facilitate the offense with some nice assist numbers. His main rival is Devin Harris who, although himself being a seasoned veteran, offers little upside outside of scoring.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 in win over Boston•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Team-high scoring total in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays in only three games•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Assigned to G-League•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Recalled from G-League•
-
Monte Morris: 24 points in loss•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...