Morris finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 90-83 summer league victory over the Bucks.

Morris continues to push his claims as the regular backup to Jamal Murray with another strong performance Monday. He has now scored in double-figures in all three summer league encounters whilst also demonstrating his ability to facilitate the offense with some nice assist numbers. His main rival is Devin Harris who, although himself being a seasoned veteran, offers little upside outside of scoring.