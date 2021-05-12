Morris finished Tuesday's win over Charlotte with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes off the bench.

As anticipated, Denver eased Morris back into action after he missed the previous 12 games with a strained hamstring. There's a decent chance he could remain fairly limited for the Nuggets' final three contests, and his status will be one to monitor ahead of the team's upcoming Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. At this point in the calendar, the goal is simply to have Morris at full strength for Round 1 of the playoffs.