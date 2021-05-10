Morris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.

While there's still a decent chance Morris misses another game, the move from "out" to "questionable" is an important step as he works his way back from the hamstring strain that's kept him out since April 16. If Morris is ultimately held out Tuesday, his return would likely come Thursday at Minnesota or Friday at Detroit.