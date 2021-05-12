Morris (injury management) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Minnesota, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Morris made his return to action Tuesday after a 12-game absence due to a strained hamstring. He saw limited action (10 minutes) off the bench and finished with five points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. All indications are that the hamstring is doing just fine, but the Nuggets may opt to rest Morris for one half of the Thursday/Friday back-to-back set.