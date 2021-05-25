Morris contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two steals, a blocked shot and a rebound across 30 minutes in Monday's 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Morris was certainly entertaining, as he was miked up for the game and had plenty of humorous sound bites. The Nuggets are relieved to have him back, as he made the most of his minutes with a team-leading seven assists. His 30 minutes on the court is a solid indicator that his hamstring injury is behind him.