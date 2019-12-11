Morris pitched in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the 76ers.

Morris provided a little bit of everything while stepping up after Jamal Murray (upper body) suffered an injury in the first quarter. Morris finished with season highs in blocks and minutes, and he could be in line to see plenty of playing time again in Thursday's bout versus the Trail Blazers if Murray remains sidelined.