Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs 31 minutes
Morris pitched in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the 76ers.
Morris provided a little bit of everything while stepping up after Jamal Murray (upper body) suffered an injury in the first quarter. Morris finished with season highs in blocks and minutes, and he could be in line to see plenty of playing time again in Thursday's bout versus the Trail Blazers if Murray remains sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 10 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: New season high in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores six points again Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 12 points in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid showing in Game 2 win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...