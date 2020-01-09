Play

Morris compiled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.

Morris has seen his stats dip across every category except blocks, as he has failed to match his efforts from his sophomore campaign. Barring a bunch of backcourt injuries it's unlikely that Morris will hold much fantasy value beyond deeper formats.

