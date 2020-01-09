Nuggets' Monte Morris: Logs nine points, four assists
Morris compiled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.
Morris has seen his stats dip across every category except blocks, as he has failed to match his efforts from his sophomore campaign. Barring a bunch of backcourt injuries it's unlikely that Morris will hold much fantasy value beyond deeper formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...