Nuggets' Monte Morris: Minimal production Tuesday
Morris ended with just seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Morris shifted back to the bench with Jamal Murray returning to action. The game was well in control early in the piece which did allow Morris to see 23 minutes. Even in Murray's absence, Morris had been far from a must-roster player and so he can now safely be returned to the waiver wire in all standard formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Returns to bench role•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Fills stat sheet in overtime loss•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Joins starting five•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Gets big minutes off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will come off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Underwhelms in second start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...