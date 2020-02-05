Morris ended with just seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Morris shifted back to the bench with Jamal Murray returning to action. The game was well in control early in the piece which did allow Morris to see 23 minutes. Even in Murray's absence, Morris had been far from a must-roster player and so he can now safely be returned to the waiver wire in all standard formats.