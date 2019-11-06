Morris posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 109-89 win over the Heat.

The blowout nature of the contest and the early departure of Gary Harris (ankle) allowed Morris to crack 20 minutes for just the second time all season, and the third-year guard took advantage. While Morris has some appeal as an assist streamer in leagues with daily transactions, he'll likely struggle to see enough playing time in most games to be an every night lineup option for most fantasy teams.