Morris (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
On the heels of a 12-game absence, Morris will finally make his return to action after he went through a pregame workout without any issues. Coach Mike Malone said earlier Tuesday that the guard will face a minutes restriction, but simply getting Morris back in the mix before the postseason is a major plus for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Listed questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Fifth straight absence on tap•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Expected to be out 'a little while'•