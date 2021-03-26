site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Out again Friday
Morris (quad) is listed as out for Friday's game against New Orleans.
Morris will be sidelined for the eighth game in a row as he deals with a lingering left quad strain. Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier should continue to see increased roles while Morris is out.
