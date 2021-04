Morris (hamstring) will not play Monday against Memphis, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

The strained hamstring forced Morris out of Friday's game in Houston after just 19 minutes, and he'll now miss at least one full game. Considering a groin strained cost Morris a string of 11 straight contests from March 13 through April 1, it's very possible he could be looking at another multi-game absence. Facundo Campazzo will likely be the next man up at point guard.