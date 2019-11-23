Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 10 minutes
Morris had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a steal in 10 minutes during a 96-92 victory over the Celtics on Friday night.
This game saw Morris register his fewest amount of playing time this season, likely because Denver head coach Mike Malone opted to play his starters against a tough Boston side (all five played 30-plus minutes). The third-year veteran is still the backup to Jamal Murray, but his first 14 games to the 2019-20 campaign have seen a decline from last season in both his minutes (24 to 17.2) and scoring production (10.4 to 6.6).
