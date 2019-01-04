Morris had three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.

Morris has seen his production slow to a crawl, scoring in single digits in four straight games while failing to record an assist in this one for the first time since the second contest of the campaign. The return of Gary Harris (hip) appears to be resulting in a reduced role for Morris, who hadn't seen less than 20 minutes since Nov. 3.