Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 11 minutes in Thursday's win
Morris had three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.
Morris has seen his production slow to a crawl, scoring in single digits in four straight games while failing to record an assist in this one for the first time since the second contest of the campaign. The return of Gary Harris (hip) appears to be resulting in a reduced role for Morris, who hadn't seen less than 20 minutes since Nov. 3.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues producing off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues thriving in win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues to play well•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive outing Monday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Big defensive performance•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.