Morris ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 victory over the Magic.

Morris returned after missing the previous 11 games with a quad injury, slotting straight in as the backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. His return was solid enough and while his minutes are likely to ramp up slightly, his role is more suited to deeper formats at this point.