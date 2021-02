Morris totaled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over 18 minutes in Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.

Morris has returned to the bench after he had a spot start for the Nuggets on Feb. 6. He saw a slight downtick in playing time Friday and failed to score in double figures after doing so in each of the past four games. Even though Morris has returned to a depth role over the last three games, he should continue to play a consistent role for the Nuggets.