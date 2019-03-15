Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 31 minutes in victory
Morris had just seven points, four assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 victory over the Mavericks.
Morris was disappointing Thursday, ending the game with limited production across the board. The numbers were certainly not a positive but he did manage to play 31 minutes and that is something to take notice of. Isaiah Thomas is going to be out of the rotation for the foreseeable future which means Morris is going to hover around the fringes of standard leagues. Nights such as this emphasize why he is going to struggle to hold down a permanent roster spot, but should still be considered as an assists and points streamer.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Productive in big win•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Solid night in thumping loss•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Efficient night Monday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Adjusts well to new role•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 41 minutes Saturday•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.