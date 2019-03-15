Morris had just seven points, four assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 victory over the Mavericks.

Morris was disappointing Thursday, ending the game with limited production across the board. The numbers were certainly not a positive but he did manage to play 31 minutes and that is something to take notice of. Isaiah Thomas is going to be out of the rotation for the foreseeable future which means Morris is going to hover around the fringes of standard leagues. Nights such as this emphasize why he is going to struggle to hold down a permanent roster spot, but should still be considered as an assists and points streamer.