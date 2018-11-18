Morris contributed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Morris shifted back to the bench Saturday, finishing with 13 points and five assists. He functions better in a bench role as opposed to a starter and this was evident here. This was his highest minutes total of the season and with his recent form, that appears to be a trend that is not going to stop. He is a fringe standard league option right now but could take a hit with the eventual return of Will Barton.