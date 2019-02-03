Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 41 minutes Saturday
Morris totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 victory over Minnesota.
Morris remained in the starting lineup Saturday, coming through with a double-double in a whopping 41 minutes. Both Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin) could spend more time on the sidelines which would likely result in Morris seeing plenty of court time. If this is, in fact, the case, Morris is a must-roster player until such time that Murray and Harris return.
