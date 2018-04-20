Morris appeared in three games with Denver in 2017-18 and averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 assists per game.

Morris played most of the season with the Nuggets' G League team because he just wasn't able to get things going in the NBA. His best game was on Feb. 9 at Houston in which he scored 10 points and added six assists though. The former Iowa State star will be a free agent in July once his two-way contract with Denver officially expires.