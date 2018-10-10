Morris finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, two steals, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Morris once again flashed his upside Tuesday, scoring 14 points in 24 minutes to go with a team-high six assists. The acquisition of Isaiah Thomas in the off-season really put a dampener on the potential of Morris for this season but he appears to be unfazed. Thomas' return to the lineup still remains an open-ended question and Morris should have an opportunity to begin the season as the primary backup to Jamal Murray. He will offer little fantasy value out of the gates but is worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats to see how everything pans out.