Morris totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 Game 3 victory over the Lakers.

Morris played an important role off the bench, connecting on a couple of key baskets as the Nuggets held on for a well-deserved victory. Despite the ability to play as a facilitator, Morris serves primarily as a spot-scorer when both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are healthy. The Nuggets will be hoping Morris maintains some sort of offensive rhythm as they look to level the series at 2-2 on Thursday.