Morris totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 victory over Minnesota.

Morris has played at least 27 minutes in two straight games, however, both were blowouts. He has scored at least 16 points in each of those two games, also handing out a combined 12 assists. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Tuesday's game was that Isaiah Thomas was out of the rotation altogether. If this move continues moving forward, Morris could creep back into standard league discussions.