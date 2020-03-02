Morris totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 victory over Toronto.

Morris continues to be impactful off the bench, earning himself meaningful minutes over the past two weeks. During that time, he has been a top 60 player thanks to his efficient shooting and high steal rate. The is certainly a world where he supplants Will Barton in the pecking order but until then, he is just a fringe option in standard formats.