Morris (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Morris hasn't played since Mar. 13 but it appears he could be on the verge of returning soon. He was averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in just over 27 minutes per game prior to injuring his quad. If he can't go Sunday, Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier could see extra minutes in the Nuggets' backcourt.