Morris is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to an issue with his quadriceps.

Morris presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Grizzles. His status is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, look for Facundo Campazzo to see the primary minutes backing up Jamal Murray at point gaurd, while PJ Dozier could also see extra minutes.