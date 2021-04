Morris is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring tightness.

With the Nuggets' backcourt depth especially thin at the moment,Jamal Murray's (knee) season-ending injury, the Nuggets will presumably be cautious with Morris in order to avoid a lingering issue. If he is ultimately unable to return, Facundo Campazzo will be nect in line to replace him minutes at point guard, while Shaquille Harrison will be around for depth in the backcourt.