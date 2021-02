Morris (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Morris sat out Tuesday against the Celtics due to a strained right shoulder. Both he and Gary Harris (thigh) are questionable Wednesday, so keep an eye on their respective statuses before tipoff. If the Nuggets end up shorthanded again, Facundo Campazzo would be in line for an expanded role once more.