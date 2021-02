Morris is dealing with a strained right shoulder and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Morris was able to play 30 minutes in Sunday night's win over the Lakers, but he's a little banged up heading into Tuesday's game, which comes on the first night of a back-to-back set. If Morris is ultimately cleared to play, he could be set for an increased role with Gary Harris (adductor) and Will Barton (personal) both sidelined.