Morris totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over the Pacers.

The 25-year-old has started the last six games for the injury-riddled Nuggets, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in that span. Morris has played well in limited minutes this season, but he hasn't been able to take advantage of his recent opportunity. Until Gary Harris (thigh) or Paul Millsap (knee) return from injury, feel free to stream Morris if you need points and assists.