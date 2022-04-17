Morris logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to the Warriors.

Morris was one of four Nuggets players to notch double-digit points, but his primary statistical contribution came on the defensive end. The fifth-year guard led all players with four thefts -- more than he recorded in any regular-season contest this season. Morris' primary role for Denver is as a distributor, and he tied Nikola Jokic for the team lead with six assists in the playoff loss.