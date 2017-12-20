Nuggets' Monte Morris: Recalled by Nuggets
Morris was recalled by the Nuggets on Wednesday.
The rookie out of Iowa State had spent the last week with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League, but he'll return to Denver to log some practices with the NBA club. While Morris was one of the most efficient point guards in the nation last season, he hasn't been a part of the Nuggets' rotation and has logged only three total NBA minutes on the season.
