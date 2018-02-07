Morris was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

Morris has played in just one game for the Nuggets, seeing three minutes. He's garnered significant run in the G-League, however, averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 34.8 minutes per game.

