Nuggets' Monte Morris: Recalled from G-League
Morris was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
The second-rounder out of Iowa State hasn't been a factor at the NBA level this season, but he'll join the Nuggets on Wednesday and will likely practice with the team over the next two days prior to Friday's game in Houston.
