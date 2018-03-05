Nuggets' Monte Morris: Recalled from G-League
Morris was recalled from the G-League on Monday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
The rookie out of Iowa State has spent much of the year in the G-League and is yet to make an impact at the NBA level. He's appeared in only three games for the Nuggets and is unlikely to be a factor the rest of the way barring an injury or two to the backcourt.
