Morris was recalled from the G-League on Monday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The rookie out of Iowa State has spent much of the year in the G-League and is yet to make an impact at the NBA level. He's appeared in only three games for the Nuggets and is unlikely to be a factor the rest of the way barring an injury or two to the backcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories