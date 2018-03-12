Morris was recalled from the G-League on Monday.

The Nuggets aren't dealing with any injuries, so despite being recalled, Morris is unlikely to find any available minutes in the backcourt. He's seen action in just three games with Denver at the big league level this year, so continue to avoid him for DFS purposes. Morris should be re-assigned in short order to get him added developmental opportunities.

