Morris was recalled from the G-League and will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Morris is slated for his first stint with the Nuggets after signing a two-way deal with the team in July. With Jamal Murray (calf) questionable for Sunday's tilt, Morris will provide depth at point guard should Murray be limited or unable to play. Morris, who was the 51st overall pick in the 2017 draft, is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in the G-League this season.