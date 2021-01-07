Morris posted four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding a rebound, two assists and three steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Morris once again came off the bench and has played at least 24 minutes in six straight contests, but the production just wasn't there in this game -- he failed to reach the 10-point mark for the first time in six games while struggling from the field, and perhaps the lone positive aspect was the fact that he recorded a season-best three steals. Through that six-game stretch, Morris is averaging 12.3 points per game.