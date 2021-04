Morris will start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old will make his 11th start of the season with Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out Tuesday. Morris returned from an 11-game absence Sunday and had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes.