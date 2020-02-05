Nuggets' Monte Morris: Returns to bench role
Morris is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
The 24-year-old started seven of the last 10 games at point guard for the Nuggets, but Jamal Murray (ankle) is making his return to the court Tuesday. Morris is averaging 7.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 18.7 minutes in 43 games off the bench this season.
