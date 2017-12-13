Nuggets' Monte Morris: Returns to G League
Morris was assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.
The Nuggets recalled Morris ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, with the rookie making his NBA debut in the 103-84 victory and logging three minutes. Third in the pecking order at point guard behind Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay, Morris seems unlikely to enter head coach Michael Malone's rotation this season, barring an injury to one of the latter two players.
