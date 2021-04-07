Morris scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with four assists, two rebounds and one block in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Morris got the start and played 23 minutes with Jamal Murray (knee) out of the lineup. The guard has averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first two games back in the rotation since returning from an extended absence due to a quadriceps injury. Morris is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 assists in 11 starts this season, and he could be a possible streaming candidate if Murray is forced to miss additional time.