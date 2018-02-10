Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 10 points in loss
Morris tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 130-104 loss to the Rockets.
Morris was recalled from the G-League with Emmanuel Mudiay now residing in New York. With the game all but gone by half-time, Morris was able to see the floor for a career-high 21 minutes. He looked good out there, shooting the ball well and also chipping in with six assists and three steals. He will likely be sent back down to the G-League once Devin Harris joins the team and is not worth owning anywhere. Harris does have a habit of picking up injuries from time-to-time so Morris is a chance to see some more court-time before the season ends.
